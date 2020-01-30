EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,096. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

