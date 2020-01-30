EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $578,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

