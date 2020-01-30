Efficient Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTN traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $224.05. The company had a trading volume of 180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,632. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.19.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.