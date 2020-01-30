Efficient Wealth Management LLC Sells 117,381 Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,381 shares during the quarter. Templeton Global Income Fund comprises 0.9% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Efficient Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 163,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 577,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,385. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

