Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 107,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 2,298,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,941,441. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.