Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 350,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,509,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 6,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

