Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,784. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.