Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 39,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,765. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.