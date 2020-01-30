Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

