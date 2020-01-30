Edge (DADI) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1,498.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00036359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.05504213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025282 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033572 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Ethfinex, FCoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

