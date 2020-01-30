ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.40. 206,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,312. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

