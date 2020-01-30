ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.42.
Shares of ECN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.40. 206,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,312. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
