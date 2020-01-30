eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 12,381,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

