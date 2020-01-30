East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

