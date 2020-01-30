Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Buys $10,309.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,309.00.

Shares of GRF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

