Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Buys $10,309.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,309.00.
Shares of GRF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
