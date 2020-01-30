Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 5,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.