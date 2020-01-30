E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Trading Down 5.3%

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.75, approximately 699,099 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 299,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.78 million during the quarter.

In other E. W. Scripps news, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.