Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading 1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $31.31, 34,125 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,727,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.