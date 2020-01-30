Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $32.95.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.
