Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.