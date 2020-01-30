DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €40.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.57 ($41.36).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €1.47 ($1.71) during trading on Thursday, reaching €35.07 ($40.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,287 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 12-month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

