Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,839 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.14.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $303.50 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $265.37 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.