Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.17% of Atkore International Group worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 426,128 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.71 million for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 77.45%.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.