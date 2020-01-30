Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,275 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CDW by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

