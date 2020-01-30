Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

HTA stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 187.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

