Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

