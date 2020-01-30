Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,465 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 338,908 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 326,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

