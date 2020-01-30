Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 455 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

