Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.20. Dundee shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 27,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.

Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

