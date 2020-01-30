Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

