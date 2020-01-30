Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 76.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

