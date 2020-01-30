Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $100,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

