Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $88,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

