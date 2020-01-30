Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $189,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

ADM opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

