Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

