Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

