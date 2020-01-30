Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

