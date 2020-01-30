Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

