DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $139.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.45.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.36. 67,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

