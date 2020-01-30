DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,557 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 313,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.