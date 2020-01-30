Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Down 3.6%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 10,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

