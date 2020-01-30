Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust stock remained flat at $C$7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $534.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.61.
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Company Profile
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.