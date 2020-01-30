Dragon Coins Trading Down 6.9% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $84,526.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

