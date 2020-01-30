Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $87.61. 2,497,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.