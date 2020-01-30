Doliver Advisors LP Sells 350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

