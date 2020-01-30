Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.15 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

DLB stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 400,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

