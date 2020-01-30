Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

