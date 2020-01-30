Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 4.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $287.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,241. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

