Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.71, approximately 8,194,405 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,988,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,646,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,065 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

