Digital Gold Market Cap Achieves $177,436.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $49.96 or 0.00538869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $177,436.00 and approximately $6.76 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.