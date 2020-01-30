Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 720,500 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

